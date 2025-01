UFC Vegas 101 Results – Dern vs. Ribas 2

UFC Vegas 101 results

UFC officials held the promotion’s first fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 101.

In Saturday’s main event, Mackenzie Dern meets Amanda Ribas in a strawweight bout. The women first found in 2019 with Ribas earning a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Vegas 101 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern defeated Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:56

Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Carlston Harris via TKO – Round 3, 3:13

Cesar Almeida defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan via KO – Round 1, 4:16

Roman Kopylov defeated Chris Curtis via TKO – Round 3, 4:59

Christian Rodriguez defeated Austin Bashi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano defeated Uros Medic via TKO – Round 1, 0:31

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Felipe Bunes defeated Jose Johnson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:04

Marco Tulio defeated Ihor Potieria via TKO – Round 1, 3:04

Thiago Moises defeated Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith defeated Preston Parsons via KO – Round 1, 1:13

Ernesta Kareckaite defeated Nicolle Caliari via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Bruno Lopes defeated Magomed Gadzhiyasulov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Fatima Kline defeated Viktoriia Dudakova via TKO – Round 2, 4:27

Nurullo Aliev defeated Joe Solecki via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

