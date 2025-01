Shinya Aoki Vs. Eduard Folayang IV Added To ONE 172 In Japan

ONE Championship, in partnership with U-NEXT, one of Japan’s leading OTT streaming platforms, today announced a highly anticipated showdown between former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champions Shinya Aoki and Eduard Folayang scheduled for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Aoki owns a 2-1 series advantage over Folayang, as the two lightweight legends are set to rekindle their storied rivalry in an unprecedented fourth bout.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be broadcast live from Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Current card:

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

Saitama Super Arena

Sunday, March 23

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing Super-Fight

(1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. (2) Takeru Segawa

ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship

(1) Adriano Moraes vs. (2) Yuya Wakamatsu

Lightweight MMA

Shinya Aoki vs. Eduard Folayang

*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change.

