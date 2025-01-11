Sat. Jan 11th, 2025
Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson on UFC fighters – “I feel kind of sorry for them”

By MyMMANews 20 hours ago

Famed actor Mel Gibson was recently on the Joe Rogan Experience when he spoke about his love for mixed martial arts, in particular the UFC.

Gibson, 69, has been attending live UFC events for years, even garnering friendship with several of the athletes.

“I’m addicted to the UFC, I love it. But I know that these guys are…I feel kind of sorry for them,” Gibson said. “I knew one of the guys fairly well, and usually I’m pretty immune to [nausea]. He was fighting Alexander Volkanovski and it was Brian Ortega, and he was getting his a** handed to him. He almost got him a couple of times.

“But because I knew Brian, it was like my son was in there. I almost started crying, and it got to me, ‘I should probably feel like this about all these guys but I don’t know them as well.’”

