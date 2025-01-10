UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results – Dern vs. Ribas 2

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of the promotion’s first fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 101.

In Saturday’s main event, Mackenzie Dern meets Amanda Ribas in a strawweight bout. The women first found in 2019 with Ribas earning a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Carlston Harris (170)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)

Christian Rodriguez (145) vs. Austin Bashi (145.5)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jose Johnson (128.5)* vs. Felipe Bunes (126)

Marco Tulio (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (188)*

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)

Ernesta Kareckaite (126) vs. Nicolle Caliari (125.5)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)

Fatima Kline (116) vs. Viktoriia Dudakova (116)

Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)

*missed weight

