Lindsey Kelley meets Kat Jenkins for the vacant NEF Amateur Women’s Featherweight Championship

Lindsey Kelley vs Kat Jenkins

New England Fights (“NEF”) will host its next mixed-martial-arts event “NEF 61,” on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in Portland, Maine. The event will see NEF make its long-awaited debut at the James A. Banks, Sr. Portland Exposition Building (the “Portland Expo”).

The 145-pound title will be on the line on February 8th when Lindsey Kelley (4-2) will meet Kat Jenkins (3-0) for the vacant NEF Amateur Women’s Featherweight Championship. Former Champion Cassidy Bedard (3-0) has been sidelined with injuries that have prevented her from defending the title.

Lindsey Kelley will look to add a second belt to her trophy case as she captured gold last year on a regional card in Indiana. She made her amateur debut in the NEF cage in 2022 against Cassidy Bedard. Kelley is currently on a four-fight win streak. She represents Evolution Athletix based in Saco, Maine.

“I’m super thrilled and beyond grateful to be able to step into the cage again, not only for a title but also in my hometown, at the Portland Expo,” said Kelley. “I have so many people who have wanted to see me fight in person and now I have the opportunity. I know that the energy on February 8th is gonna be electric. Myself, and five of my teammates get to go to war in the cage and you can be damn sure we’ll put on a show. As always, I want to make my people proud and have fun doing what I love to do—scrap!”

Undefeated Kat Jenkins was one of the big breakout stories of 2024 in NEF. She debuted last February with a first-round knockout of Lindsey Valentine (0-2), returned in April with a unanimous decision win over Mickey Johnson (1-1), and finished the year with a thrilling third-round finish of Maddy Fernandez (2-2) at “NEF 60” in November. Jenkins represents Young’s MMA based in Orrington, Maine.

“It definitely feels surreal to be preparing to enter the cage again for the fourth time in twelve months,” said Jenkins. “This will be a whole new level of challenge and is exactly what I love about MMA and fighting every day to be the warrior I want to be. As I train for this face off for the featherweight title, I’m just hoping it will be a kick-ass battle between two bad-ass women. I’ve talked the talk now it’s time to settle in and see if the grit is there. So ‘win or learn,’ ‘NEF 61’ Portland ME, here I come!”

“NEF 61” takes place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. Doors will open at 6 pm with the first fight taking place at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.nefights.com/Tickets/.