Sedriques Dumas, UFC fighter, arrested and held on $558,500 bond

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas (10-3) was arrested and booked into Escambia County Jail in Florida on a multitude of charges including robbery and battery, according to a report from MMAFighting.com.

The 29-year-old mixed martial artist known as “The Reaper” is currently in custody and he’s being held on $558,500 bond, per online court records.

According to the report, Dumas was arrested based on several charges with the most serious being robbery at a residence, which is listed as a “home invasion without firearm or weapon.” He was also arrested on felony battery charges and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon.

The report continues to state, “two additional charges listed on Dumas’ arrest record include possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs/controlled substance without prescription.”

Sedriques Dumas was previously arrested on felony battery charges back in February 2024, but the charges were eventually dismissed.

Online records show that Dumas has been arrested more than a dozen times in Escambia County.

Dumas fought earlier this month at UFC 314 where he suffered a TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk.

