Misfits Boxing 20 Results – Till vs. Taylor

Misfits Boxing 20 goes down today, Jan. 18 from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till meets former Bellator MMA competitor Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor.

Misfits Boxing 20 results below:

Fight card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor

Wade Plemons defeated Masai Warrior via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Ty Mitchell defeated Tommy Hench via TKO – Round 3, 1:35

Melanie Shah vs. Carla Jade ruled split draw (47-46 Jade, 48-47 Shaw, 47-47)

Little T defeated Afghan Dan via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 1:40

Sami Hamed defeated Ziggy Johnson via TKO – Round 1, 1:19

Adam Brooks defeated Gavinio via TKO – Round 2, 0:52

BBCC Gareth defeated Kak Hatt via TKO – Round 1, 1:33

