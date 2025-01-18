Former UFC champion Chris Weidman announces retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts competition.

“Since I decided to get into this sport, since 2009, the goal was to be a UFC fighter,” Weidman said during Friday’s UFC 311 weigh-in show.. “Then immediately the goal was to be a UFC world champion. Fourteen years later, I’m here and I’m here to tell you guys I’m hanging up the gloves in the UFC. I’m no longer going to be fighting for the organization that changed my life in so many ways. I’m just super appreciative to everybody that got me here.”

Weidman, 40, finishes his pro career with a 16-8 record, including a 12-8 record in the UFC.

“The All-American” is widely known for knocking out former champion Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 162 in 2013. Just six months later Silva would famously break his leg in the rematch, solidifying Weidman’s spot atop the middleweight throne.

Eight years later Weidman would break his leg nearly the exact same when in a rematch against Uriah Hall. It was thought that the former champion would never return to competition, but he would return to the octagon three more times, only to win one of those bouts.

“It’s been a ride,” Weidman said. “From being an undefeated world champion and being able to beat one of the greatest of all time in Anderson Silva and then being able to defend my belt three times against some of the greatest legends of the sport. Even from the amount I’ve learned about myself in dealing with adversity and injuries, I’ve had 30 surgeries. I put my body through a lot and to be able to overcome a lot of that was always tough.

“I’m just proud that the UFC gave me an outlet to compete against some of the best guys in the world. I’m proud of the résumé and the type of guys I was able to fight, I respect them all so much.”

