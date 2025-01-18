UFC 311 results – Makhachev vs. Moicano

UFC 311 results from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California

Two titles are on the line on January 18 as the UFC invades southern California.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend his strap for the fourth time when he meets Moicano in a short-notice fight. Moicano, who was originally scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush, replaced Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out of the fight with a back injury.

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his belt on the line against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event.

UFC 311 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – for UFC lightweight title

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for UFC bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims (FX/ESPNews/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev

Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Prelims (FX/ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez

Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopai

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

