UFC 311 results – Makhachev vs. Moicano
UFC 311 results from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California
Two titles are on the line on January 18 as the UFC invades southern California.
In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend his strap for the fourth time when he meets Moicano in a short-notice fight. Moicano, who was originally scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush, replaced Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out of the fight with a back injury.
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his belt on the line against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event.
UFC 311 results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – for UFC lightweight title
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for UFC bantamweight title
Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
Prelims (FX/ESPNews/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
Prelims (FX/ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopai
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter