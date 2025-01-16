Arman Tsarukyan: If you would be the king, then kill the king

The nation of Dagestan reigns supreme. But Arman Tsarukyan is the latest challenger to the throne.

Tsarukyan takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311. The lightweight title is on the line. The Dagestani Dynasty between Makhachev, Umar and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be on the line.

Should Tsarukyan win, it would be something the sport’s biggest names could not do. Defeat has befallen Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and many more. These fighters could not defeat the mountain that is the Dagestani Dynasty.

The first fight: Improving

We’ve seen fighters lose early in their careers to a future champion and work to become better and become the antithesis of who beat them. Kamaru Usman defeated Leon Edwards in 2015. Edwards would fight for seven years to become an anti-wrestler and welterweight champion.

Arman Tsarukyan has had a long time to think about his loss to Makhachev in 2019. This fight is now more than five years ago. Tsarukyan has gone on an absolute tear. Setting aside a close and questionable decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot, Tsarukyan has defeated nine fighters.

Each win he looks better than the last.

Tsarukyan is getting better and has the knowledge of what it’s like facing Makhachev. That will have been the fire lit driving the Armenian contender.

Arman Tsarukyan: Killing the king

Arman Tsarukyan will have to kill the king if he wants to be the king. The crown will not be peacefully passed down as it was from Khabib to Makhachev through Oliveira. Makhachev has been battle tested. He dethroned Alexander Volkanovski. He cut the head off of that beast, himself.

Tsarukyan will step up to the mountainous task of Makhachev. From being tired in round three, his cardio will have to be improved. He will have to strike better. Wrestling will be a key to his success as well.

Arman Tsarukyan has improved in all of these areas.

But improving and becoming a better version of yourself is not always good enough. He must be better than Islam Makhachev, the best fighter in the UFC.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.