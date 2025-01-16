Fri. Jan 17th, 2025
Jake Collier

UFC veteran Jake Collier talks drop to light heavyweight ahead of Shamrock FC 360 fight against Christian Edwards

By James Lynch 2 days ago

Interview with Jake Collier below

Jake Collier (14-10) discusses his light heavyweight fight against Christian Edwards (6-3) at Shamrock FC 360 on Jan. 18. Jake also spoke about being released from the UFC, what his camp has looked like going into the matchup and making the drop to 205-pounds.

“I fought my last fight for Shamrock at heavyweight and I was wanting to get down to 205-pounds. Fight some guys more my size. They hit me up with (Edwards) I agreed. I think him being a Bellator veteran, coming off some good victories. That brings some hype behind his name. It’s going to be a fun fight.” 

 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
