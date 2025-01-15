Fri. Jan 17th, 2025
Viktoriia Dudakova

Viktoriia Dudakova apologizes after slapping husband inside the octagon

By MyMMANews 2 days ago

Viktoriia Dudakova (8-2) has apologized after smacking and shoving her husband and coach following a loss at UFC Vegas 101 over the weekend.

Fatima Kline had just defeated Dudakova by way of technical knockout in the second-round when the incident happened.

“The emotions have calmed down a bit,” Dudakova wrote on Instagram. “First of all, I would like to apologize to my husband and coach. I was upset that at such a difficult moment, he turned away from me and did not want to go into the cage. This is not an excuse, and I am not looking for an excuse for myself. I did the wrong thing; I could not control my emotions. I set a bad example for athletes and the younger generation. I also want to apologize to sports fans. Thank you to everyone who stays with me in such a difficult situation.”

