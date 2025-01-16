Fury FC 102’s Jessie Rosas says opponents turned him down being the brother of UFC’s Raul Rosas Jr.

Interview with Jessie Rosas below

Jessie Rosas (6-1) discusses his Fury FC title fight against John Yannis (8-3) at Fury FC 102 on Feb. 21. Jessie also spoke about how this opportunity came together, his training camp in Las Vegas and having difficulties getting fights due to being the brother of UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr.

“Obviously everyone knows my brother Raul (Rosas Jr.), they know I’m his older brother. I was having a hard time actually finding an opponent. I was supposed to fight February 7th, and a lot of guys were pulling out or didn’t want to fight. That’s another reason why I got the title fight because it was a good opportunity. I knew John Yannis wasn’t going to say no to that fight because it’s a good opportunity for him too.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports