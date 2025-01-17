Thiago Moises hoping to fight again in May before birth of his first child

Interview with Thiago Moises below

Thiago Moises (19-8) recaps his unanimous decision win over Trey Ogden (18-6) at UFC Vegas 101 on Jan. 11. Thiago also talked about dehydration affecting his performance in the victory, the pre-fight trash talk prior to the matchup and his ideal return date for his next fight.

“I’m 100% healthy, my wife is expecting in June. I’m hoping to fight in May before the birth. I would rather fight in Brazil; they also have a show there. I haven’t thought about my next opponent next, someone close to the rankings or in the rankings.”

