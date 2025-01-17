Fri. Jan 17th, 2025
Thiago Moises, UFC Vegas 101

Thiago Moises hoping to fight again in May before birth of his first child

By James Lynch 19 hours ago

Interview with Thiago Moises below

Thiago Moises (19-8) recaps his unanimous decision win over Trey Ogden (18-6) at UFC Vegas 101 on Jan. 11. Thiago also talked about dehydration affecting his performance in the victory, the pre-fight trash talk prior to the matchup and his ideal return date for his next fight.

“I’m 100% healthy, my wife is expecting in June. I’m hoping to fight in May before the birth. I would rather fight in Brazil; they also have a show there. I haven’t thought about my next opponent next, someone close to the rankings or in the rankings.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Arman-Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan out of UFC 311 main event, full weigh-in results

By MyMMANews 50 seconds ago
Bec Rawlings, KnuckleMania 5

BKFC’s Bec Rawlings looks to inspire other women in “Fight To Live” documentary detailing domestic violence

By James Lynch 19 hours ago
Jessie Rosas, Fury FC 102

Fury FC 102’s Jessie Rosas says opponents turned him down being the brother of UFC’s Raul Rosas Jr.

By James Lynch 1 day ago
Arman Tsarukyan, UFC Vegas 75

Arman Tsarukyan: If you would be the king, then kill the king

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Jake Collier

UFC veteran Jake Collier talks drop to light heavyweight ahead of Shamrock FC 360 fight against Christian Edwards

By James Lynch 2 days ago
Viktoriia Dudakova

Viktoriia Dudakova apologizes after slapping husband inside the octagon

By MyMMANews 2 days ago