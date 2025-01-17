Fri. Jan 17th, 2025
Bec Rawlings, KnuckleMania 5

BKFC’s Bec Rawlings looks to inspire other women in “Fight To Live” documentary detailing domestic violence

By James Lynch 19 hours ago

Interview with Bec Rawlings below

Credit: Fight to Live on UK digital 27 January from Bohemia Media 

Former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings discusses her bare-knuckle fight against Taylor Starling at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25. Bec also spoke about her training camp for the fight and her documentary “Fight to Leave” which details her past experiences as a victim of domestic violence.

“It was very hard emotionally; it was very draining. I found out while answering the questions, I buried a lot of the memories as a defense mechanism. It was very hard to get out, but we got it done. But I had to remind myself it was for the greater cause. I think the final project is helping a lot of people.”

 

 

Bec Rawlings, Fight To Live

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Arman-Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan out of UFC 311 main event, full weigh-in results

By MyMMANews 49 seconds ago
Thiago Moises, UFC Vegas 101

Thiago Moises hoping to fight again in May before birth of his first child

By James Lynch 19 hours ago
Jessie Rosas, Fury FC 102

Fury FC 102’s Jessie Rosas says opponents turned him down being the brother of UFC’s Raul Rosas Jr.

By James Lynch 1 day ago
Arman Tsarukyan, UFC Vegas 75

Arman Tsarukyan: If you would be the king, then kill the king

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Jake Collier

UFC veteran Jake Collier talks drop to light heavyweight ahead of Shamrock FC 360 fight against Christian Edwards

By James Lynch 2 days ago
Viktoriia Dudakova

Viktoriia Dudakova apologizes after slapping husband inside the octagon

By MyMMANews 2 days ago