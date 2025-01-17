BKFC’s Bec Rawlings looks to inspire other women in “Fight To Live” documentary detailing domestic violence

Interview with Bec Rawlings below

Credit: Fight to Live on UK digital 27 January from Bohemia Media

Former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings discusses her bare-knuckle fight against Taylor Starling at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25. Bec also spoke about her training camp for the fight and her documentary “Fight to Leave” which details her past experiences as a victim of domestic violence.

“It was very hard emotionally; it was very draining. I found out while answering the questions, I buried a lot of the memories as a defense mechanism. It was very hard to get out, but we got it done. But I had to remind myself it was for the greater cause. I think the final project is helping a lot of people.”

