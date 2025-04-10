Fri. Apr 11th, 2025
Global Fight League, GFL

Over before it started? Global Fight League cancels first two events

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Things are not looking good for startup mixed martial arts promotion Global Fight League (GFL). Events planned for May 24 and May 25 in Los Angeles, Calif., have been cancelled according to California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster.

The double-header events were scheduled to feature 42 UFC veterans and nine former UFC/Bellator champions (including interim champions). Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, Chad Mendes, Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, Holly Holm, Urijah Faber, Renan Barao, Alexander Gustafsson, Paige VanZant and Cat Zingano, are just a few of the names attached to the now cancelled May events.

GFL founder Darren Owen told Uncrowned on Wednesday that “my main investor didn’t fulfill his April obligation,” which ultimately led to the cancelations. Owen said he believes the promotion “will be able work through it,” and that he doesn’t foresee the events taking place in California “but we absolutely will keep pushing forward.” Owen said target dates of June 15-16 are now being discussed.

MMA reporter Jame Lynch discussed the GFL cancellation in the below video:

Do you think the Global Fight League will ever get going?

