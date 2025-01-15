Full KnuckleMania V fight card announced for Philadelphia

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced their stacked undercard to the groundbreaking, highly anticipated KnuckleMania V event set for Saturday, January 25 emanating from the famed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and broadcast globally on DAZN.

Headlining at KnuckleMania V is the previously announced welterweight clash between rivals ‘The Underground King’, Eddie Alvarez, (1-1), of Kensington, Philadelphia, PA and San Diego, CA Fighting Legend, Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens, (2-0).

In the co-main event at KnuckleMania V spotlighting a battle of giants, BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Mick Terrill, (9-1), of the United Kingdom defends his title for the second time against hard-hitting undefeated contender, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell, (3-0), of Kenosha, WI.

Terrill won the world title with a fourth-round knockout of then champion Arnold Adams at BKFC-56 on December 2, 2023. His first defense came in a first-round stoppage of two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt at KnuckeMania IV on April 27, 2024. The reigning champion also holds stoppage victories over battle-tested veterans Sam Shewmaker (BKFC-27) and Steven Banks (BKFC Fight Night Newcastle).

Rothwell has continued to impress bare-knuckle fans with each fight resulting in stoppage victories. Kicking off under the BKFC banner at BKFC-30, he knocked out veteran Bobo O’Bannon in the opening stanza. Following up at BKFC-41, the towering Wisconsin native stopped Josh Copeland in the third round. Fighting at KnuckleMania IV, Rothwell halted Todd Duffee in the first round.

Competing in the feature fight of the evening, women’s former world title challengers, Taylor ‘Killa Bee’ Starling, (4-3), of Rock Hill, SC and Australian ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings, (3-3), will battle in a flyweight clash. Among BKFC’s most exciting female fighters, #2 ranked Starling looks to return to the win column after challenging BKFC Strawweight World Champion Britain Hart at BKFC-63 in one of 2024’s most action packed and hotly contested fights. Fighting at BKFC-56, the always entertaining Rawlings came up short, challenging BKFC Flyweight World Champion Christine Ferea. She has also split two fights with Britain Hart

Middleweights will see action as BKFC newcomer and MMA professional John Garbarino of Philadelphia, PA faces Apostle Spencer, (0-1), of Albuquerque, NM. Fighting in the welterweight division, Philadelphia native Pat Sullivan will make his BKFC debut against Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (1-1), of Roanoke, VA.

Popular BKFC heavyweight contender, Zach ‘The Shark Attack’ Calmus, (5-2), of Gloucester, MA will face-off against Pat ‘The Brick’ Brady, (1-0), of Sewell, NJ. Calmus has won four of his last five fights by stoppage all within the first three rounds. Brady also holds a professional MMA record of 5-1.

BKFC debuting middleweight Itso Babulaidze of New York, NY will face Bryan ‘Iceman’ McDowell, (1-0), of Maysville, KY. In the lightweight division, North Philly’s Zedekiah ‘Zed’ Montanez will make his BKFC debut against Brandon ‘Beastmode’ Meyer, (2-2), of Nebraska. Welterweight veteran Dustin ‘The Disciple’ Pague, (3-2), of Carlisle PA will face off against BKFC newcomer JD ‘The Berserker’ Burns of Seattle, WA.

BKFC bantamweight veteran Travis ‘The Animal’ Thompson, (5-6), of Pottstown, PA will clash in a cross-state showdown with Zachary ‘Lil Mac’ Pannell, (1-2), of Lancaster, PA. Philadelphia based boxing veteran Joey Dawejko will make his BKFC debut against Steve ‘Panda’ Banks, (3-2), of South Carolina.

BKFC newcomers Cody Russell of Philadelphia and Logan Tucker of Alabama will face off in the middleweight division. Rounding out the KnuckleMania V card, professional MMA fighter Phil ‘The Hitman’ Caracappa of New Jersey clashes with undefeated professional boxer Noah Norman of Coatesville, PA

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.