Maxx Crosby of NFL’s Raiders joins Conor McGregor as BKFC owner

Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of the NFL’s top defensive players, has become an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Crosby, known for his relentless drive and persistence on the field, believes that BKFC represents a thrilling evolution in the combat sports landscape. “Bare knuckle fighting is raw, real, and incredibly engaging for fans,” Crosby stated. “I have always been passionate about combat sports, and I see BKFC as a platform that not only showcases the incredible skill, talent, and athleticism of these fighters but also brings a unique and authentic experience to combat sports enthusiasts.”

BKFC has gained significant traction in recent years, attracting top-tier fighters and generating a loyal fanbase. The organization has redefined the rules of engagement, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional boxing and MMA formats. With its commitment to safety, transparency, and athlete welfare, BKFC is setting new standards in the industry.

Crosby’s investment is a testament to his belief in the promotion’s potential for growth and its ability to reach a wider audience. “I am thrilled to join the BKFC family and contribute to its vision. I believe we are just scratching the surface of what this sport can achieve,”

BKFC Founder and President David Feldman expressed enthusiasm about Crosby’s involvement. “Maxx is not only an incredible athlete but also a visionary who understands the future of sports. On top of that, he’s simply relentless and limitless on and off the field, making him the perfect addition to our investor group. His capital investment and support will help us continue to grow and elevate the BKFC brand on a global scale.”

Conor McGregor adds “I am thrilled for Maxx to join me as an owner of BKFC. He is the epitome of hard work and perseverance that is the backbone of BKFC!”

As BKFC continues to expand its reach and influence, Crosby’s involvement marks a significant milestone in the promotion’s journey. Together, they aim to bring bare-knuckle fighting to the forefront of combat sports and provide fans with an unparalleled experience.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.