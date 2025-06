Mariya Agapova kisses Jessica Eye at BKFC 76 weigh-ins

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 76 fight card from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the main event, Tony Soto will meet Ben Bonner for the BKFC Interim lightweight world title.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski makes his BKFC debut against Josh Copeland.

Former UFC flyweight title contender Jessica Eye was greeted with a kiss in her BKFC 76 weigh-in as she stood opposite fellow former UFC fighter Mariya Agapova.

BKFC 76 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Tony Soto, 154.8 vs. Ben Bonner, 155 – BKFC Interim Lightweight World Title

Andrei Arlovski, 252.2 vs. Josh Copeland, 263

Jessica Eye,124.8 vs. Mariya Agapova, 125.2

Kenzie Morrison, 217.2 vs. Alex Davis, 255.2

JC ‘Corazon’ Deleon,156.4 vs. Ruben Warr, 157

Anthony Garrett, 265.2 vs. Haze Wilson, 254.8

Darren Whitney, 165.8 vs. Rodney Hinton, 164.2

Paco Castillo, 153 vs. Jake Heffernan, 155.6

Brandon Meneses, 136 vs. Willie Gates, 135.8

Prelims

Cameron Delano, 173.6 vs. Jesse Desrosier, 174.7

Jeremy Sauceda, 165.8 vs. Israel Rodriguez, 163.6

James Gray, 184.8 vs. Roderick Stewart, 186

