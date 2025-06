UFC Baku weigh-in results – Hill vs. Rountree

UFC officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s UFC Baku fight card from the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the UFC Baku main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill meets former title contender Khalil Rountree.

HILL vs ROUNTREE! #UFCBaku is LIVE and FREE TOMORROW on ABC at 3pmET pic.twitter.com/anSU6r86p2 — danawhite (@danawhite) June 20, 2025

Complete weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jamahal Hill (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (206)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (155.5)

Curtis Blaydes (258) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)

Tofiq Musayev (163) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (165) — 165-pound catchweight bout

Nazim Sadykhov (155) vs. Nikolas Motta (155.5)

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Bogdan Grad (146)

Preliminaries (ESPN, ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Seokhyun Ko (169.5) vs. Oban Elliott (170.5)

Ismail Naurdiev (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Daria Zhelezniakova (136) vs. Melissa Mullins (136)

Irina Alekseeva (135.5) vs. Klaudia Sygula (135)

Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs. Azat Maksum (126)

Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5) vs. Mohammed Usman (244.5)

