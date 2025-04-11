GLORY 100 – Champions & Stars Fill Out Day One & Day Two

GLORY 100 will be a two-day blockbuster event with back-to-back fight cards, showcasing the absolute best of kickboxing, taking place Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.

Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) will defend his GLORY heavyweight world title against the returning Artem Vakhitov (23-6, 8 KO), who owns the most title defences in GLORY light heavyweight history, in the main event of day two on Saturday, June 14, while GLORY light heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) will square-off against former champion and old foe Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO) in the main event of day one on Friday, June 13. ‘The King of Kickboxing’will defend his GLORY heavyweight world title against the returning, who owns the most title defences in GLORY light heavyweight history, in the main event of day two on Saturday, June 14, while GLORY light heavyweight world championwill square-off against former champion and old foein the main event of day one on Friday, June 13.

Last weekend at GLORY the four four-man one-night tournaments were confirmed to take part over both events. They will feature the likes of Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO), Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO), Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO), Milos Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO), Ionut Iancu (31-10, 13 KO), and many more thrilling heavyweights.

During the week other GLORY fan favourites such as Endy Semeleer, Serkan Ozcaglayan, Berjan Peposhi, Mehdi Ait El Hadj, & Mo Touchassie were also confirmed to be competes across both days.

The milestone GLORY 100 event will take place Friday & Saturday June 13 & 14 live from the Rotterdam Ahoy. Fans can purchase tickets right now at GLORYKickboxing.com

GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN in the Netherlands, the United States, and a host of other regions across the globe. For full broadcast information, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY 100 Day 1 Fight Card

Friday, June 13

Main Event

GLORY Light Heavyweight World Title

Champion Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Co-Main Event | Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament C – Final

Winner SF1 vs. SF2

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament B – Final

Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2

Superfight

TBA vs. TBA

Middleweight

Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament C | Semi-Final 2

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament C | Semi-Final 1

Tariq Osaro vs. Luigj Gashi

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament B | Semil Final 2

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi

Preliminary Card

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament B | Semil Final 1

Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita

Catchweight Bout

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mo Touchassie

Superfight

TBA vs. TBA

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament Reserve Bout

TBA vs TBA

GLORY 100 Day 2 Fight Card



Saturday, June 14

Main Event

GLORY World Heavyweight Title

Champion Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov

Co-Main Event | Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament A | Final

Winner SF1 vs. SF2

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament D | Final

Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2

Superfight

TBA vs. TBA

Featherweight

Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament A | Semi-Final 2

Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Tomas Mozny

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament A | Semi-Final 1

Colin George vs. Nico Horta

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament D | Semil Final 2

Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid

Preliminary Card

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament D | Semil Final 1

Iraj Azizpour vs. Iancu Ionut

Welterweight

Endy Semeleer vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj

Welterweight

Cedric Do vs. Venat Horduc

Last Heavyweight Standing

Tournament Reserve Bout

TBA vs TBA

