Fri. Apr 11th, 2025
GLORY 100

GLORY 100 – Champions & Stars Fill Out Day One & Day Two

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago
GLORY 100 will be a two-day blockbuster event with back-to-back fight cards, showcasing the absolute best of kickboxing, taking place Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.
‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) will defend his GLORY heavyweight world title against the returning Artem Vakhitov (23-6, 8 KO), who owns the most title defences in GLORY light heavyweight history, in the main event of day two on Saturday, June 14, while GLORY light heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) will square-off against former champion and old foe Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO) in the main event of day one on Friday, June 13.
Last weekend at GLORY the four four-man one-night tournaments were confirmed to take part over both events. They will feature the likes of Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO)Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO), Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO), Milos Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO), Ionut Iancu (31-10, 13 KO), and many more thrilling heavyweights.
During the week other GLORY fan favourites such as Endy Semeleer, Serkan Ozcaglayan, Berjan Peposhi, Mehdi Ait El Hadj, & Mo Touchassie were also confirmed to be competes across both days.
The milestone GLORY 100 event will take place Friday & Saturday June 13 & 14 live from the Rotterdam Ahoy. Fans can purchase tickets right now at GLORYKickboxing.com.
GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN in the Netherlands, the United States, and a host of other regions across the globe. For full broadcast information, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY 100 Day 1 Fight Card

Friday, June 13
Main Event
GLORY Light Heavyweight World Title
Champion Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev
Co-Main Event | Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament C – Final
Winner SF1 vs. SF2
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament B – Final
Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2
Superfight
TBA vs. TBA
Middleweight
Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament C | Semi-Final 2
Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament C | Semi-Final 1
Tariq Osaro vs. Luigj Gashi
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament B | Semil Final 2
Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi

Preliminary Card

Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament B | Semil Final 1
Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita
Catchweight Bout
Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mo Touchassie
Superfight
TBA vs. TBA
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament Reserve Bout
TBA vs TBA

GLORY 100 Day 2 Fight Card

Saturday, June 14
Main Event
GLORY World Heavyweight Title
Champion Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov
Co-Main Event | Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament A | Final
Winner SF1 vs. SF2
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament D | Final
Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2
Superfight
TBA vs. TBA
Featherweight
Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament A | Semi-Final 2
Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Tomas Mozny
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament A | Semi-Final 1
Colin George vs. Nico Horta
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament D | Semil Final 2
Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid

Preliminary Card

Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament D | Semil Final 1
Iraj Azizpour vs. Iancu Ionut
Welterweight
Endy Semeleer vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj
Welterweight
Cedric Do vs. Venat Horduc
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament Reserve Bout
TBA vs TBA
author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

UFC 314

UFC 314 weigh-in results and video – Volkanovski vs. Lopes

By Eric Kowal 2 hours ago
Global Fight League, GFL

Over before it started? Global Fight League cancels first two events

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
AOW 41, Art of War Cage Fighting

AOW 41 results – Kennedy vs. Cameron

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
UFC Vegas 105 Results, UFC Vegas 105

UFC Vegas 105 Results – Emmett vs. Murphy

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia Scores First-Round Knockout Over Lyndon Knowles To Retain ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title

By Report 6 days ago
Austin Trout, BKFC 71

Champions retain in BKFC 71 main and co-main events

By Eric Kowal 7 days ago