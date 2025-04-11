GLORY 100 – Champions & Stars Fill Out Day One & Day Two
GLORY 100 will be a two-day blockbuster event with back-to-back fight cards, showcasing the absolute best of kickboxing, taking place Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.
‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) will defend his GLORY heavyweight world title against the returning Artem Vakhitov (23-6, 8 KO), who owns the most title defences in GLORY light heavyweight history, in the main event of day two on Saturday, June 14, while GLORY light heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) will square-off against former champion and old foe Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO) in the main event of day one on Friday, June 13.
Last weekend at GLORY the four four-man one-night tournaments were confirmed to take part over both events. They will feature the likes of Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO), Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO), Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO), Milos Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO), Ionut Iancu (31-10, 13 KO), and many more thrilling heavyweights.
During the week other GLORY fan favourites such as Endy Semeleer, Serkan Ozcaglayan, Berjan Peposhi, Mehdi Ait El Hadj, & Mo Touchassie were also confirmed to be competes across both days.
The milestone GLORY 100 event will take place Friday & Saturday June 13 & 14 live from the Rotterdam Ahoy. Fans can purchase tickets right now at GLORYKickboxing.com.
GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN in the Netherlands, the United States, and a host of other regions across the globe. For full broadcast information, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.
GLORY 100 Day 1 Fight Card
Friday, June 13
Main Event
GLORY Light Heavyweight World Title
Champion Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev
GLORY Light Heavyweight World Title
Co-Main Event | Last Heavyweight Standing
Winner SF1 vs. SF2
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament B – Final
Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2
Superfight
TBA vs. TBA
Middleweight
Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament C | Semi-Final 2
Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament C | Semi-Final 1
Tariq Osaro vs. Luigj Gashi
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament B | Semil Final 2
Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi
Preliminary Card
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament B | Semil Final 1
Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita
Catchweight Bout
Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mo Touchassie
Superfight
TBA vs. TBA
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament Reserve Bout
TBA vs TBA
GLORY 100 Day 2 Fight Card
Saturday, June 14
Main Event
GLORY World Heavyweight Title
Champion Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov
GLORY World Heavyweight Title
Co-Main Event | Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament A | Final
Winner SF1 vs. SF2
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament D | Final
Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2
Superfight
TBA vs. TBA
Featherweight
Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament A | Semi-Final 2
Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Tomas Mozny
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament A | Semi-Final 1
Colin George vs. Nico Horta
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament D | Semil Final 2
Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid
Preliminary Card
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament D | Semil Final 1
Iraj Azizpour vs. Iancu Ionut
Welterweight
Endy Semeleer vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj
Welterweight
Cedric Do vs. Venat Horduc
Last Heavyweight Standing
Tournament Reserve Bout
TBA vs TBA
