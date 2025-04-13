Paddy Pimblett dominates and stops Michael Chandler in UFC 314 co-main event

Paddy Pimblett proves he is the real deal in UFC 314 co-main event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, April 12, 2025, for UFC 314, going down live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the event is a vacant featherweight title bout between no. 1 ranked former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) and no. 3 ranked Diego Lopes (26-6).

Co-headlining the event was a lightweight contest between former no. 7 ranked multi-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-10) and no. 12 ranked former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett (23-3).

Both Chandler and Pimblett joined the UFC’s lightweight roster in 2021, and each of them had partaken in six bouts over these last four years, though with differing results.

Pimblett had gone 6-0 through his six promotional appearances, defeating the likes of Luigi Vendramini (KO), Rodrigo Vargas (rear naked choke), Jordan Leavitt (rear naked choke), Jared Gordon (UD), Tony Ferguson (UD), and Bobby Green (triangle choke).

Chandler’s tenure with the promotion had been significantly rockier, going 2-4 through his six UFC fights though fighting much higher level competition.

After beating Dan Hooker (TKO) in his debut he’d lose his next in a vacant title fight opposing Charles Oliveira (KO). Chandler then lost to Justin Gaethje (UD) before defeating Tony Ferguson (KO). Following victory over the former interim champion Chandler has fought twice, losing each to Dustin Poirier (rear naked choke) and Charles Oliveira (UD) in their rematch.

This was a great test to see whether Chandler was still one of the best in the world, and also to see if Pimblett had all this hype for a reason.

Continue reading to see how our UFC 314 co-main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler via TKO (punches & elbows) at 3:07 of round three

Pimblett opened up the bout with a number of leg kicks over the first couple minutes, something we’ve seen out of him a lot recently. Chandler closed the distance and secured a takedown about two minutes in, remaining in dominant position for about 90 seconds before they returned to their feet toward the end of the opening round.

Pimblett really began to take the fight over in the second, landing more solid calf kicks and letting go on his combinations, backing Chandler up in the process. Chandler did secure another takedown in the midst, but went to take Pimblett’s back where he was immediately shook off. Pimblett assumed top position, searching for an arm-triangle choke before taking Chandler’s back, ending round two with a fully locked in body triangle.

Pimblett landed a vicious knee up the middle right to the face of Chandler once round three began, busting him up badly and opening a nasty gash under his left eye. The former Cage Warriors champion proceeded to chase Chandler as he was evading danger, nearly landing a couple head kicks before slamming Chandler to the mat with a body lock takedown.

Chandler was in a world of danger here, nearly having his back taken along the fence whilst eating a wealth of punches and elbows from bottom position. Pimblett was searching for the rear naked choke as well before he was able to secure a full back mount.

From here Pimblett unloaded on ground and pound until the referee was forced to pull him off the absolutely battered Chandler midway through round three.

This was undoubtedly the greatest performance of Paddy Pimblett’s career. You can say what you want about how Michael Chandler is 38 and he isn’t what he once was; that’s not untrue, but he’s still an incredibly dangerous opponent for merely anyone at 155 lbs and Pimblett just made that look easy.

After improving to 7-0 in the UFC octagon with five finishes, Paddy Pimblett will see himself ranked inside the top 10 of the UFC’s lightweight division come next week.

