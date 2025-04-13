Sun. Apr 13th, 2025

Paddy Pimblett Speaks on Colby Covington Exchange

By Edward Carbajal 3 hours ago

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry than that little mushroom.” – Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett put on a dominant performance over former Bellator Lightweight Champion, Michael Chandler, at UFC 314.

He secured the submission victory in round three in a match many thought he would have trouble in, given Chandler’s experience, but Pimblett proved he can evolve through his own experiences since signing with the UFC. 

Pimblett will likely take Chandler’s number-seven spot in the UFC lightweight rankings once they’re updated on Tuesday, and he laid out a laundry list of names he’d like to face when he won. However, one fighter from the welterweight division seemed to want rain on Pimblett’s victory parade, Colby Covington.

ESPN posted a video on social media of the two fighters after Pimblett’s win, where he and Covington seemed to exchange verbal jabs at each other. Afterward, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto asked him about what happened, and Pimblett said, “He does something only when there’s a camera about.”

“I seen him at Power Slap the other week and walked past him staring at him, and he looked at the floor. Now he knows there’s a camera about as he walked past, so I just said to him, ‘Man, I’ll come and slap you but you’ll go and ring the police on me like you did with [Jorge] Masvidal,’ you little Grass.”

Grass means “snitch” for Scousers.

Pimblett is referring to the incident between Masvidal and Covington that happened back in 2022, where Covington called the police on Masvidal to report an assault

Pimblett added, “He’s a nobody.  He’s on a three-fight losing streak or something; he’s irrelevant. He’s trying to use me now to stay relevant because he’s a NOBODY, he’s a bum. If I beat Colby Covington, it’d be  for a laugh, but I’ve got bigger fish to fry than that little mushroom.”

With the names he called out, he certainly does. 

Check out his full interview with Okamoto here:

author avatar
Edward Carbajal
Edward holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Bachelor's degree in Communications. Along with over 30 years of martial arts experience, he co-hosts The Coast-2-Coast Combat Hour podcast, and also writes for Spectation Sports. You can follow him on Twitter @Carbazel
See Full Bio
Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reclaims title, defeats Diego Lopes in UFC 314 main event

By Brady Ordway 13 hours ago
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett dominates and stops Michael Chandler in UFC 314 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 14 hours ago
Yair Rodriguez, UFC 314

Yair Rodriguez spoils Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire’s debut at UFC 314

By Brady Ordway 15 hours ago
Jean Silva, UFC 314

Jean Silva improves to 5-0, submits Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

By Brady Ordway 15 hours ago
Amanda Nunes, UFC Hall of Fame

Amanda Nunes named to UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago
Dominick Reyes, UFC 314

Dominick Reyes finishes Nikia Krylov to open UFC 314 main card

By Brady Ordway 16 hours ago