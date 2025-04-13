Paddy Pimblett Speaks on Colby Covington Exchange

Paddy Pimblett put on a dominant performance over former Bellator Lightweight Champion, Michael Chandler, at UFC 314.

He secured the submission victory in round three in a match many thought he would have trouble in, given Chandler’s experience, but Pimblett proved he can evolve through his own experiences since signing with the UFC.

Pimblett will likely take Chandler’s number-seven spot in the UFC lightweight rankings once they’re updated on Tuesday, and he laid out a laundry list of names he’d like to face when he won. However, one fighter from the welterweight division seemed to want rain on Pimblett’s victory parade, Colby Covington.

ESPN posted a video on social media of the two fighters after Pimblett’s win, where he and Covington seemed to exchange verbal jabs at each other. Afterward, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto asked him about what happened, and Pimblett said, “He does something only when there’s a camera about.”

“I seen him at Power Slap the other week and walked past him staring at him, and he looked at the floor. Now he knows there’s a camera about as he walked past, so I just said to him, ‘Man, I’ll come and slap you but you’ll go and ring the police on me like you did with [Jorge] Masvidal,’ you little Grass.”

Grass means “snitch” for Scousers.

Pimblett is referring to the incident between Masvidal and Covington that happened back in 2022, where Covington called the police on Masvidal to report an assault.

Pimblett added, “He’s a nobody. He’s on a three-fight losing streak or something; he’s irrelevant. He’s trying to use me now to stay relevant because he’s a NOBODY, he’s a bum. If I beat Colby Covington, it’d be for a laugh, but I’ve got bigger fish to fry than that little mushroom.”

With the names he called out, he certainly does.

Check out his full interview with Okamoto here:

