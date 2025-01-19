Jailton Almeida stops Serghei Spivac in back and forth one round affair at UFC 311

Jailton Almeida king of heavyweights at UFC 311

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, January 18, 2025, for UFC 311, going down live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Headlining the event is a lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev (26-1) and no. 10 ranked Renato Moicano (20-5-1), a last-minute replacement for the champion as no. 1 ranked Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) suffered an injury just yesterday, forcing him from the highly anticipated rematch.

Co-headlining the event is a bantamweight title bout between Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) and no. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

Our second bout going down on the main card tonight came in the heavyweight division between no. 6 ranked Jailton Almeida (22-3) and no. 7 ranked Serghei Spivac (17-5).

Almeida had gone 7-1 thus far into his eight-fight promotional tenure, while Spivac had gone 7-2 over his latest nine appearances, only losing to current interim champion Tom Aspinall and former interim champion Ciryl Gane in that time.

Continue reading to see how this heavyweight bout went down:

Almeida tied up with Spivac in the opening minute of the fight, only for Spivac to secure a beautiful throw and put him on his back. Spivac landed some good ground and pound from top position before Almeida performed a very high level sweep, soon after taking Spivac’s back.

Spivac eventually spun into Almeida’s guard before the two got back to their feet, Almeida cracking Spivac with a heavy right hand that hurt him shortly following. Almeida unloaded on him before securing an easy double leg right into mount where he reigned down heavy shots from top position en route to the late first round stoppage.

Official Result: Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (punches) at 4:53 of round one

Jailton Almeida improves to 8-1 in the UFC at UFC 311, all eight wins via finish (3 KO, 5 sub).

