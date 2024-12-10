James Meals “Driven” by 25 years of MMA life

Interview with James Meals below

James Meals is what we call an “OG.”

“Mad Dog” had his first sanctioned fight in early 2001 but competed in multiple others before the governing bodies started sorting things out with a quickly growing mixed martial arts community that was ready to explode.

I met James long ago and have always had great respect for him as a fighter who made weight and made that walk 25 times as a professional.Â That’s a hell of an accomplishment.Â My admiration didn’t end there as now he has gone on to have a successful coaching career and continues molding combat sports competitors at Driven Gym.Â “Driven” is in Woodbridge, NJ and home to plenty of quality fighters.

James and I got together to talk about the beginning and what he may have done differently.Â We also tackled the stereotype that even though you may not have a stellar fighting career, you can still be a quality instructor and coach at the highest level.Â Please check out our interview on the link above.Â I asked him who his go-to guys were to help him keep learning or had a question.Â “Mad Dog” says…

“My jiu-jitsu coach Tom DeBlass gave me my blackbelt two years ago…the thing I love about him is, he and Dante Rivera who are just straight up honest with me and will give me advice or tell me if I’m being stupid.Â They’ve made it to the highest level and they’re just good dudes.Â I’ve known them both for about 20 years now.”

James “Mad Dog” Meals may have only won 6 of his professional fights, but he has been in the room grinding, and cage-side coaching for many, many more. He’ll greet you with a smile as he’s taping your hands or holding the pads.Â He’s a friend to many in the sport.Â Check him out on social media @DrivenGym.

'Beautiful' Bob Meloni See Full Bio More than 15 years experience in the PA/NJ regional MMA circuit. Commentator/post fight interviews/pre-fight show host @ Art of War Cage Fighting and Ring of Combat The story of the fighter is what Bob loves about the sport. From the lowest level, to the highest, he only cares about the two warriors who do battle once the cage doors close. Everything else is secondary. Without their blood, sweat, and tears, he would not be here enjoying every minute.