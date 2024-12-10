Tue. Dec 10th, 2024
Jamie Siraj

Jamie Siraj “1000%” believes he’ll be fighting in the UFC next after title win

By James Lynch 14 hours ago

Interview with Jamie Siraj below

Jamie Siraj (12-2) recaps his 5th round TKO win over Nemat Abdrashitov (19-9) at Tuff-N-Uff 140 on Dec. 4. Jamie also spoke about overcoming adversity in the fight, his plans for the holiday season and why he believes his next fight will be in the UFC.

“1000% (my next fight will be in the UFC). I’ve actually just been obsessing over every featherweight fight. I know I’m probably not going to get short notice against a Top 15 guy. From what Sean (Shelby) told me, he kind of views me as a guy who they don’t need to slow burn once I get in there. He sees me as a top-level UFC guy right now.” 

