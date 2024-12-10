Jamie Siraj “1000%” believes he’ll be fighting in the UFC next after title win

Interview with Jamie Siraj below

Jamie Siraj (12-2) recaps his 5th round TKO win over Nemat Abdrashitov (19-9) at Tuff-N-Uff 140 on Dec. 4. Jamie also spoke about overcoming adversity in the fight, his plans for the holiday season and why he believes his next fight will be in the UFC.

“1000% (my next fight will be in the UFC). I’ve actually just been obsessing over every featherweight fight. I know I’m probably not going to get short notice against a Top 15 guy. From what Sean (Shelby) told me, he kind of views me as a guy who they don’t need to slow burn once I get in there. He sees me as a top-level UFC guy right now.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports