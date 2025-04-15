Patrick Vettori, brother of UFC fighter Marvin Vettori, dead after apartment fire

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori is mourning the loss of his younger brother, Patrick Vettori, after a fire accidentally started in his home. According to reports, emergency personnel were called after neighbors spotted smoke from Patrick’s apartment. Sadly, by the time they arrived, he had already died due to smoke inhalation.

“You were and will always be my No. 1, my little brother,” Marvin Vettori wrote on social media.

“You left behind an unfillable void, and I will love you until my last breath.

I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after today because maybe I never told you, but you were always my strength.

You were the smartest and sharpest between the two of us. You were building a beautiful future, and I just can’t come to terms with this.

They say Jesus calls the most beautiful souls to be with Him in heaven and I hope that’s true—that you’re there with Him, watching over us with that kindness that always defined you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Vettori (@marvinvettori)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.