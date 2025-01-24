Tawanchai Retains ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title with Dominant Second-Round TKO Victory Over Superbon

Tawanchai retains title

ONE Championship (ONE) electrified the sold-out Impact Arena with another action-packed evening at ONE 170, which featured three massive World Title fights in Muay Thai and MMA.

In the main event, reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai authored a spectacular finish of #1-ranked contender and current ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon in their highly anticipated rematch.

Tawanchai showcased his trademark blinding speed and concussive power, delivering explosive boxing combinations from mid-range that had Superbon on unsteady footing early in the first round. The 25-year-old superstar then put on a blistering pace in the second frame, knocking his Thai compatriot down three times to score an emphatic technical knockout victory and retain his coveted gold.

In one of the co-main events, ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade made a successful first defense of his gold with a quick finish over #3-ranked contender Kwon Won II in their rematch.

Andrade pushed the pace early to start the match, meeting Kwon at center Circle with heavy artillery. A left hook to the body crumpled the South Korean and Andrade proceeded to complete the demolition job with a torrent of ground-and-pound.

In the first co-main event of the night, #5-ranked contender Nabil Anane turned in a dominant performance to finish #2-ranked Nico Carrillo, taking home the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

The 6-foot-4 Anane used every bit of his height and reach advantage to keep Carrillo out of range, as he sent the Scottish slugger to the canvas three times in the first round. The first knockdown came from a straight right hand, followed by another one from a head kick that had Carrillo dazed. The Algerian-Thai phenom then swarmed “King of the North” with a fierce combination to send him down for a third time.

With the TKO victory, the 20-year-old Anane won the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt and earned a World Title unification bout with divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 later this year.

ONE 170 Results

Tawanchai PK Saenchai def. Superbon via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 1:10 of round two to retain ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

Fabricio Andrade def. Kwon Won Il via TKO (liver shot) at 0:42 of round one to retain ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship

Nabil Anane def. Nico Carrillo via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:35 of round one to claim ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship

Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Soe Lin Oo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 142.5 lbs catchweight)

Bampara Kouyate def. Jo Nattawut via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nauzet Trujillo via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Johan Estupinan def. Johan Ghazali via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Maurice Abevi def. Samat Mamedov via TKO at 2:46 of round one (MMA – 176 lbs catchweight)

Marcelo Garcia def. Masakazu Imanari via submission (north-south choke) at 4:49 of round one (Submission Grappling – Openweight)

Masaaki Noiri def. Shakir Al-Tekreeti via KO (leg kick) at 0:14 of round two (Kickboxing – Featherweight)

Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Thant Zin via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:09 of round two (Muay Thai – 137.25 lbs catchweight)

Jordan Estupinan def. Freddie Haggerty via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Performance Bonus Winners:

– Tawanchai PK Saenchai (US$50,000)

– Fabricio Andrade (US$50,000)

– Nabil Anane (US$50,000)

– Sinsamut Klinmee (US$50,000)

