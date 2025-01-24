PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series weigh-in results
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) held the official weigh-ins for the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, which takes place on Saturday, January 25th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The headlining bout will see reigning Bellator Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) of Russia put his title on the line against Irish rising star Paul “Big News” Hughes (13-1). Nurmagomedov weighed in at 154.9-pounds while Hughes weighed in at 155-pounds.
In the co-main event, Heavyweights go head-to-head, as former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov (18-2, 1NC) of Russia faces Tim Johnson (18-10) of the United States. Nemkov weighed in at 242.4-pounds, while Johnson weighed in at 264.2.
Also on the card, Featherweights throw down, as Akhmed Magomedov (10-1) of Russia meets Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (11-2). Magomedov weighed in at 145.7-pounds, while Kelly weighed-in at 145.6-pounds.
Plus, undefeated Dagestani Ibragim Ibragimov (8-0) meets Ireland’s Kenny Mokhonoana (5-1) will now be contested in a Catchweight bout at 147-pounds after the Irishman missed weight. Ibragimov weighed in at 146-pounds, while Mokhonoana weighed in at 147-pounds.
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series will air live on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Ireland and on MAX in the United States starting at 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 8pm Local GST.
Complete PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series weigh-in results below:
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Main Card:
Saturday, January 25th – Live on MAX / DAZN
Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11am ET / 4pm GMT / 8pm Local
Bellator Lightweight World Championship bout
Usman Nurmagomedov (154.9 lbs.) vs. Paul Hughes (155 lbs.)
Heavyweight bout
Vadim Nemkov (242.4 lbs.) vs. Tim Johnson (264.2 lbs.)
Featherweight bout
Akhmed Magomedov (145.7 lbs.) vs. Nathan Kelly (145.6 lbs.)
Catchweight bout (147 lbs.)
Ibragim Ibragimov (146 lbs.) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (147 lbs.)*
*missed weight
Bantamweight bout
Renat Khavalov (136 lbs.) vs. Cleiver Fernandes (135.9 lbs.)
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Preliminary Card:
Catchweight bout (199 lbs.)
Tarek Suleiman (194 lbs.) vs. Ahmed Samy (199.6 lbs.)*
*missed weight
Lightweight bout
Mirafzal Akhtamov (156 lbs.) vs. Mike Thompson (155.4 lbs.)
Flyweight bout
Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (125.3 lbs.) vs. Ruel Panales (126 lbs.)
Lightweight bout
John Mitchell (155.2 lbs.) vs. Souhil Tairi (155.8 lbs.)
Middleweight bout
Mostafa Nada (184.6 lbs.) vs. Haider Khan (185.5 lbs.)
Amateur Lightweight bout
Saeed Alhosani (154.1 lbs.) vs. Talal Alqallaf (155.7 lbs.)
Middleweight alternate:
Jarrah Al-Selawe (185.2 lbs.)