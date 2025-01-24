The Professional Fighters League (PFL) held the official weigh-ins for the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, which takes place on Saturday, January 25th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The headlining bout will see reigning Bellator Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) of Russia put his title on the line against Irish rising star Paul “Big News” Hughes (13-1). Nurmagomedov weighed in at 154.9-pounds while Hughes weighed in at 155-pounds.

In the co-main event, Heavyweights go head-to-head, as former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov (18-2, 1NC) of Russia faces Tim Johnson (18-10) of the United States. Nemkov weighed in at 242.4-pounds, while Johnson weighed in at 264.2.

Also on the card, Featherweights throw down, as Akhmed Magomedov (10-1) of Russia meets Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (11-2). Magomedov weighed in at 145.7-pounds, while Kelly weighed-in at 145.6-pounds.

Plus, undefeated Dagestani Ibragim Ibragimov (8-0) meets Ireland’s Kenny Mokhonoana (5-1) will now be contested in a Catchweight bout at 147-pounds after the Irishman missed weight. Ibragimov weighed in at 146-pounds, while Mokhonoana weighed in at 147-pounds.

PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series will air live on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Ireland and on MAX in the United States starting at 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 8pm Local GST.

Complete PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series weigh-in results below:

PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Main Card:

Saturday, January 25th – Live on MAX / DAZN

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11am ET / 4pm GMT / 8pm Local

Bellator Lightweight World Championship bout

Usman Nurmagomedov (154.9 lbs.) vs. Paul Hughes (155 lbs.)

Heavyweight bout

Vadim Nemkov (242.4 lbs.) vs. Tim Johnson (264.2 lbs.)

Featherweight bout

Akhmed Magomedov (145.7 lbs.) vs. Nathan Kelly (145.6 lbs.)

Catchweight bout (147 lbs.)

Ibragim Ibragimov (146 lbs.) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (147 lbs.)*

*missed weight

Bantamweight bout

Renat Khavalov (136 lbs.) vs. Cleiver Fernandes (135.9 lbs.)

PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Preliminary Card:

Catchweight bout (199 lbs.)

Tarek Suleiman (194 lbs.) vs. Ahmed Samy (199.6 lbs.)*

*missed weight

Lightweight bout

Mirafzal Akhtamov (156 lbs.) vs. Mike Thompson (155.4 lbs.)

Flyweight bout

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (125.3 lbs.) vs. Ruel Panales (126 lbs.)

Lightweight bout

John Mitchell (155.2 lbs.) vs. Souhil Tairi (155.8 lbs.)

Middleweight bout

Mostafa Nada (184.6 lbs.) vs. Haider Khan (185.5 lbs.)

Amateur Lightweight bout

Saeed Alhosani (154.1 lbs.) vs. Talal Alqallaf (155.7 lbs.)

Middleweight alternate:

Jarrah Al-Selawe (185.2 lbs.)

