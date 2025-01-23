WATCH: Conor McGregor gives triumphant speech ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V weekend in Philadelphia

Conor McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion and current partial owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, gives a triumphant speech ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V in Philadelphia, PA.

The Final Press Conference for the biggest event in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) history — Saturday’s KnuckleMania V at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, took place Thursday at the jam-packed Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA. KnuckleMania V, which will air LIVE exclusively on DAZN on Saturday, is BKFC’s highly anticipated homecoming debut.

Below are quotes from the participants at the final press conference.

David Feldman, BKFC Founder/President

“It’s truly incredible being here. I started this vision back in 2009; I did a bare-knuckle fight in a warehouse in South Philly. Six people in attendance, one bare knuckle fight, and I knew that was it. I knew we had to do this. We attempted to get bare knuckle legal, and we were told ‘no’ nine times by Pennsylvania.”

“I’ve been bragging about our fighters for nine years. I’ve always said wait until we get to Philadelphia, because these fans are unlike any other. This will be one of the biggest sporting weekends in the history of Philadelphia — KnuckleMania V on Saturday and the Eagles on Sunday. Let’s go!”

“17,800 people will be cheering for our fighters at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.”

“This is the biggest attendance in modern Philadelphia combat sports history — because of these fighters. This is going to be a record-breaking crowd, and it’s amazing.”

Conor McGregor, BKFC Partner/Combat Sports Icon

“I’m here to summon the Gods of fighting to action. Knuckle to knives. On Saturday night, may we all bleed in the honor of Philadelphia’s rich fighting history. May we as an organization, the aliens of combat sports, rise above the night sky and reign down blows and prove our worth against anybody who denies us!”

“This is as big as a fight gets. Combatants, turn your knuckles to knives. Bleed for Philadelphia, and show everybody what Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is all about.”

“David Feldman, a Philadelphia native, has brought us here … Congrats on the success. I’m honored to be here.”

Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez, fights Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens in the KnuckleMania V Main Event

“Promises made, promises kept. I’m going to put this man to sleep. Thank you, Philly, for showing up.”

“The only fight that matters is the fight that’s right now. That’s how it’s always been with me. This is the pinnacle for me; it doesn’t get any better than this. Bringing BKFC to Philadelphia, and doing it on this stage is # 1.”

Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens

“Philly, you guys are incompetent, just like your mayor. I still stand on business, and I’m ready to prove that I’m the best in the (expletive) world. Your boy is going to sleep.”

“I’m not fighting the fans. I don’t give a (expletive). I’m focused on going in there and doing my thing. I’m going to (expletive) up your boy.”

Mick Terrill, defends BKFC Heavyweight World Championship against “Big” Ben Rothwell in KnuckleMania V Co-Main Event

“I think Ben’s biggest struggle is eating. If he makes weight, the fight will happen. There are a few reasons why the fight hasn’t happened, and it’s all Ben’s fault. I came here to fight. When I see Ben’s face, I want to punch it.”

“I’m here to smash you up. If you want to be the victim, that’s up to you. I’ve come here for blood. Stop being the victim.”

“Big” Ben Rothwell, BKFC Heavyweight World Title Challenger

“Philly, you’re pretty loud! I like it. I feel the energy, and I love it. I’m going to represent you Saturday night and bring the title back to the United States!”

“You quit against Arnold Adams the first time, and you’re going to quit on Saturday night.”

Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling, former BKFC World Title Challenger, fights “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings in the KnuckleMania V Feature Fight

“Bec is my roadblock to get (another title shot). Bec is in the way of getting my title shot back. I’m excited to step in there and get it back.”

“I don’t want easy fights. I want the toughest fights. I’ve gotta jump up in weight for a bit to take on Bec, that’s awesome. C’mon, we’re both hot chicks and we’re about to sell the (expletive) fight.”

“Rowdy” Bec Rawlings, former BKFC World Title Challenger

“I think she’s going to bring a great fight. It’s going to bring the best out of me. I can’t wait to show the Philly crowd what Australians are made of.”

“As much as I hate being sidelined, it’s allowed me to develop as a fighter and hone my craft. As much as I hate going a year without punching a (expletive) in the face, it’s been good for me. I’m sorry, Taylor, I’m going to punch you in the face. I’m going to take out a year of anger on you (laughs).”

Patrick “The Brick” Brady, tries to climb to 2-0 with a second straight knockout over Zach “Shark Attack” Calmus at KnuckleMania V

“I’ve wanted this fight. I want to find out what I’m made of. I’ve been competing now for a couple years, but I haven’t been given that war that I’ve been looking for. Zach Calmus is on a four-fight winning streak, all stoppages, and they’ve all been exciting fights. I asked for the highest-ranked, most exciting fighter. This is to find out what I’m made of. Zach Calmus is going to bring out the best ‘Brick’ possible.”

John Garbarino, makes BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V

“I’m ready to go. I’m ready to take over. It’s South Philly’s time to put somebody on the big stage, and here I am. I’m looking forward to taking over the show.”

Pat Sullivan, makes BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V

“Nobody can beat me. If you think differently, come see me. I’m so grateful to the Feldman family. They’re as loyal as they come. It’s not dirty like in other sports. They’re real, genuine people. Plus name a promoter that can beat up all their fighters (laughs).”

————————————————

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)’s groundbreaking KnuckleMania V event is set for Saturday, January 25 emanating from the famed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and broadcast globally on DAZN.

Headlining at KnuckleMania V is the highly anticipated welterweight clash between rivals ‘The Underground King’, Eddie Alvarez ,(1-1), of Kensington, Philadelphia, PA and San Diego, CA Fighting Legend, Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens, (2-0).

In the co-main event at KnuckleMania V spotlighting a battle of giants, BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Mick Terrill, (9-1), of the United Kingdom defends his title for the second time against hard-hitting undefeated contender, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell, (3-0), of Kenosha, WI.

Competing in the feature fight of the evening, women’s former world title challengers, Taylor ‘Killa Bee’ Starling, (4-3), of Rock Hill, SC and Australian ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings, (3-3), will battle in a flyweight clash.

Middleweights will see action as BKFC newcomer and MMA professional John Garbarino of Philadelphia, PA faces Apostle Spencer, (0-1), of Albuquerque, NM. Fighting in the welterweight division, Philadelphia native Pat Sullivan will make his BKFC debut against Kaine Tomlinson Jr.

(1-1), of Roanoke, VA.

Popular BKFC heavyweight contender, Zach ‘The Shark Attack’ Calmus, (5-2), of Gloucester, MA will face-off against Pat ‘The Brick’ Brady, (1-0), of Sewell, NJ. Calmus has won four of his last five fights by stoppage all within the first three rounds. Brady also holds a professional MMA record of

5-1.

BKFC debuting middleweight Itso Babulaidze of New York, NY will face Bryan ‘Iceman’ McDowell, (1-0), of Maysville, KY. In the lightweight division, North Philly’s Zedekiah ‘Zed’ Montanez will make his BKFC debut against Brandon ‘Beastmode’ Meyer, (2-2), of Nebraska. Welterweight veteran Dustin ‘The Disciple’ Pague, (3-2), of Carlisle PA will face off against BKFC newcomer JD ‘The Berserker’ Burns of Seattle, WA.

BKFC bantamweight veteran Travis ‘The Animal’ Thompson, (5-6), of Pottstown, PA will clash in a cross-state showdown with Zachary ‘Lil Mac’ Pannell, (1-2), of Lancaster, PA. Philadelphia based boxing veteran Joey Dawejko will make his BKFC debut against Steve ‘Panda’ Banks, (3-2), of South Carolina.

BKFC newcomers Cody Russell of Philadelphia and Logan Tucker of Alabama will face off in the middleweight division. Rounding out the KnuckleMania V card, professional MMA fighter Phil ‘The Hitman’ Caracappa of New Jersey clashes with undefeated professional boxer Noah Norman of Coatesville, PA

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.