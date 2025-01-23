Umar Nurmagomedov reveals X-ray of broken hand

Umar Nurmagomedov, who challenged Merab Dvalishvili in last Saturday’s UFC 311 co-main event, has released X-ray images of a broken hand sustained during the contest.

Nurmagomedov mentioned in his bantamweight title post-fight interview that he believed he broke his hand in the opening round.

The challenger shared the image of his surgically repaired hand on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. It was then reshared via his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The loss, the first on Nurmagomedov’s 18-1 professional mixed martial arts record, was his seventh fight under the UFC banner.

