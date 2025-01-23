Fri. Jan 24th, 2025
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals X-ray of broken hand

By MyMMANews 16 hours ago

Umar Nurmagomedov, who challenged Merab Dvalishvili in last Saturday’s UFC 311 co-main event, has released X-ray images of a broken hand sustained during the contest.

Nurmagomedov mentioned in his bantamweight title post-fight interview that he believed he broke his hand in the opening round.

The challenger shared the image of his surgically repaired hand on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. It was then reshared via his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The loss, the first on Nurmagomedov’s 18-1 professional mixed martial arts record, was his seventh fight under the UFC banner.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Road to Dubai

PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series weigh-in results

By MyMMANews 32 minutes ago
Conor McGregor, BKFC, KnuckleMania V, Philadelphia

WATCH: Conor McGregor gives triumphant speech ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V weekend in Philadelphia

By MyMMANews 14 hours ago
International Fight Week

Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira at International Fight Week? Take My Money

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
Tamerlan Dulatov, Oktagon 66

Tamerlan Dulatov looking to shine in his OKTAGON debut on February 1st

By James Lynch 2 days ago
London

UFC returns to London for milestone 30th UK event

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311

Matchmaker Monday: Who is next for Merab Dvalishvili?

By Blaine Henry 4 days ago