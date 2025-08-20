Gable Steveson, Olympic gold medalist, to make MMA debut

Gable Steveson, the 2020 Summer Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, will make his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut at LFA 217 on Friday, Sept. 12 from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn.

Steveson was also a three-time age-group world champion. In folkstyle wrestling, Steveson was a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a four-time Big Ten Conference champion, and five-time All-American out of the University of Minnesota.

He will face Braden Peterson who is 1-0 as a pro and won his first bout in just 14 seconds via KO.

LFA 217 will air on UFC Fight Pass.

Eric Kowal