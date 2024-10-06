Mario Bautista edges Jose Aldo on the cards in UFC 307 feature fight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, October 5, 2024, for UFC 307, going down live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira (11-2) and no. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr (13-5).

Co-headlining the event is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Raquel Pennington (16-8) and no. 1 ranked former champion Julianna Pena (11-5).

Our feature fight of the evening also came in the bantamweight division, this one between no. 10 ranked former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) and no. 11 ranked Mario Bautista (15-2).

Aldo just returned to the octagon in May following a 2-0-1 stint as a boxer, defeating the surging Jonathan Martinez (UD). Like Martinez, Bautista came into tonight’s feature fight on a six-fight win streak, having defeated the likes of Jay Perrin (UD), Brian Kelleher (rear naked choke), Benito Lopez (triangle armbar), Guido Cannetti (rear naked choke), Da’Mon Blackshear (UD), and Ricky Simon (UD).

Continue reading to see how this bantamweight encounter went down:

Official Result: Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bautista came out aggressive in the opening round, constantly pressuring Aldo backwards with his striking and takedown attempts.

Aldo had a much better second round, busting Bautista up with his jab and boxing combinations; he threw more in that round than he has in years and it was great to see.

Bautista spammed Aldo with takedown attempts along the fence throughout the third and final round, going 0-10 on his attempts. Aldo broke apart and landed on a couple occasions

