Kevin Holland injures rib, Roman Dolidze victorious at UFC 307
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, October 5, 2024, for UFC 307, going down live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira (11-2) and no. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr (13-5).
Co-headlining the event is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Raquel Pennington (16-8) and no. 1 ranked former champion Julianna Pena (11-5).
Our second bout going down on the main card tonight came in the middleweight division between no. 1o ranked Roman Dolidze (14-3) and Kevin Holland (26-12).
Dolidze was coming back down to the middleweight division from a 205 lb appearance at UFC 303 where he defeated former light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (UD), while Holland just moved back up to 185 lbs earlier that month in June following an eight-fight welterweight stint, defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk (armbar) in his divisional return.
Continue reading to see how this middleweight encounter went down:
Official Result: Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland via TKO (injury) at 5:00 of round one
Holland opened up the bout swinging, looking good on the feet up until Dolidze caught one of his kicks and put him on his back. Doldize chilled in Holland’s guard for some time before Holland threw his legs up for an armbar.
After defending the armbar Dolidze won a scramble where Holland appeared to had suffered a broken rib. Holland stayed tough, mounted and eating a ton of damage in the final minute of the opening round. Ultimately his corner decided he wasn’t in the condition to go back out for a second round and called the fight.
Click here to view footage.
Roman Dolidze is riding a two-fight win streak following victory tonight at UFC 307.
