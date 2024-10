UFC 307 Results – Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.

UFC officials will hold Saturday’s pay-per-view fight card from Salt Lake City, Utah. MYMMANews.com has your complete UFC 307 results here.

In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line against Khalil Rountree Jr.

In the night’s co-main event slot, current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends against former champion Julianna Peña.

UFC 307 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison

Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

Court McGee vs. Tim Means

