Joaquin Buckley one-punch KO’s Stephen Thompson late at UFC 307

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, October 5, 2024, for UFC 307, going down live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira (11-2) and no. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr (13-5).

Co-headlining the event is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Raquel Pennington (16-8) and no. 1 ranked former champion Julianna Pena (11-5).

Our preliminary main event came in the welterweight division between no. 9 ranked former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson (17-8-1) and no. 11 ranked Joaquin Buckley (20-6).

Thompson came into the bout off a defeat to the undefeated no. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov last December, while Buckley had gone 4-0 since dropping down to 170 lbs, having defeated the likes of Andre Fialho (TKO), Alex Morono (UD), Vicente Luque (TKO), and Nursulton Ruziboev (UD) since May of last year.

Continue reading to see how our preliminary main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Joaquin Buckley def. Stephen Thompson via KO (punch) at 2:16 of round three

Buckley came out with a lot of aggression, as he always does, bullying Thompson backward in attempt to land heavy combinations. He picked ‘Wonderboy’ up and slammed him early on in the first, though the former title challenger was back to his feet quickly.

Thompson did a good job of evading most of the strikes coming his way whilst landing good counters of his own, nearly landing his nasty round kick to the head on a few occasions.

That changed in round three however, as Buckley was able to find his range with an absolutely thunderous right hand, dropping Thompson and stopping the fight in its tracks midway through the third and final round.

Joaquin Buckley is now 5-0 since moving down to the UFC’s welterweight division, and he just entered the top 10 with this devastating victory tonight at UFC 307.

