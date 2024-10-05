UFC 308 promises to be an unmissable event

With the pre-fight interviews gathering pace and training videos beginning to surface online, the excitement around UFC 308 is growing. Taking place on October 26 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, there are some notable matchups that UFC audiences can’t wait to see play out. In fact, the card is stacked.

While they aren’t hogging the limelight as much as others, some of the other fights on the card, even the prelims, have some interesting encounters to consider tuning in for. Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige is tough to call, while Geoff Neal against Rafael Dos Anjos could be one to watch. Likewise, the other fights on the main card could serve up just as much excitement, with rising star Shara Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan going to war before Magomed Ankalaev aims to impress once again against Aleksandar Rakić. Overall, it’s a strong event.

While the aforementioned fights are well worth watching, the main event and the co-main event will undoubtedly hog the limelight. Fans are discussing the encounters online, YouTube is filled with content already, and UFC odds are being studied by bettors, with a victory for Max Holloway being considered by many given the decent odds of +180. Likewise, Khamzat Chimaev’s highly anticipated return is coming, although Robert Whittaker will be desperate to silence the crowd.

Topuria against Holloway could be a classic

As the main event of the night, most of the hype around UFC 308 is being aimed at the interesting matchup between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. The clash of a knockout artist against a fighter who has never been knocked out before, it has all the ingredients needed to make it an all-time classic encounter.

After seeing off Alexander Volkanovski with a second-round knockout to win the featherweight title at UFC 298, Georgian-Spaniard Topuria made a statement in the process. Fans were already fully aware of his hand speed and devastating power, but it wasn’t clear if it would cause damage to such a legendary fighter in the shape of Volkanovski. Topuria’s performance was a spectacular one, and while he’s a fighter that tends to divide opinion outside of the Octagon, there’s no denying just how special he is when he steps inside it.

Max Holloway is a tricky customer, though. The American fighter loves going toe-to-toe in the Octagon, and he has the power and precision needed to pick Ilia Topuria apart. As seen with arguably the most iconic knockout in UFC history, Justin Gaethje was on the receiving end of Holloway’s excellent striking, with the volume and accuracy of his punches overwhelming his opponent. The same could easily happen against Topuria, although “El Matador” is the understandable favorite heading into this one.

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev is another exciting fight

What makes this particular UFC event so special is the enthralling selection of fights that are on the card, although many fans regard the matchup between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev as the pick of the lot. Whittaker is coming into the fight after recording notable victories against both Ikram Aliskerov and Paulo Costa earlier in the year, while Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t fought since triumphing over Kamaru Usman in October last year at UFC 294.

Whether or not rustiness will play a part in this one remains to be seen, but Khamzat Chimaev is still an unbeaten fighter who is capable of seeing off anyone in the division on his day. Illness has slowed down his progress, but the Russian-born athlete relishes any battle inside the Octagon and he has the power and skill to cause Whittaker plenty of problems.

