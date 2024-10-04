ONE Championship Announces 2025 Calendar for Prime Video Events, Including ­­­­Two U.S. On-Ground Events

ONE Championship (ONE) today announced calendar dates for its United States primetime events in 2025, which for the third straight year features 12 live shows on Prime Video in America and Canada. Two of the 12 live shows will be on-ground events in the U.S.

ONE made a successful return to the U.S. on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver, nearly selling out Ball Arena with a live gate of over US$1.28 million. Though the organization was slated to return to America with ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8, the event will now be moved to Bangkok due to partner obligations in Thailand. All fans who purchased tickets to ONE 169: Atlanta will receive a full refund via Ticketmaster. Fans can also sign up for exclusive access to discounted tickets to ONE’s 2025 U.S. events by clicking here.

ONE 169 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium will still feature the blockbuster bouts slated for the Atlanta card, including Anatoly Malykhin vs. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith, and more. Tawanchai vs. “Smokin” Jo Nattawut has been removed from the card due to injury.

Upcoming Event Dates (U.S. Primetime)

Nov 8 at 8pm ET (Nov 9 ICT) – ONE 169 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Dec 6 at 8pm ET (Dec 7 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 26 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Jan 10 at 8pm ET (Jan 11 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 27 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Feb 7 at 8pm ET (Feb 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 28 (TBA)

Mar 7 at 8pm ET (Mar 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 29 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Apr 4 at 8pm ET (Apr 5 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

May 23 at 8pm ET – U.S. event (TBA)

Jun 6 at 8pm ET (Jun 7 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 31 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

July 11 at 8pm ET (July 12 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Aug 1 at 8pm ET (Aug 2 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 33 (TBA)

Sep 5 at 8pm ET (Sep 6 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 34 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Oct 3 at 8pm ET (Oct 4 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 35 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)

Nov 7 at 8pm ET (Nov 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 36 (TBA)

Dec 5 at 8pm ET – U.S. event (TBA)

*Full global calendar including Asia primetime events to be announced

ONE 170, the promotion’s next numbered tentpole event, will broadcast live in Asia primetime from Bangkok’s Impact Arena on January 24. This event will play host to a shoot for “The Beast In Me,” an MMA action-drama co-starring Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson that ONE has partnered with ahead of its 2025 release. Details on the fight card and ticket sales for this event will be announced in the near future.

