AOW 41 results – Kennedy vs. Cameron

By Eric Kowal

Art of War Cage Fighting officials will hold AOW 41 on Saturday night, live from the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The April 5 event will also be broadcast live on pay-per-view via the StarFund App.

In the main event, Aaron Kennedy (4-2) returned to the cage for the first time since breaking facial bones that would require reconstructive surgery in June 2024.  While the 30-year-old fighter was injured, he did come up with the victory, his fourth-straight as a professional.

Kennedy met Cole Cameron (2-3) who earned a submission win at Art of War Cage Fighting 40 in March.

The back-and-forth brawl came to an end in the second frame when Kennedy made it five in a row with a rear-naked choke submission.

Do I hear the UFC calling?

In the night’s co-main event, Manny Morales may have intimidated his opponent Skyler Mauller before the fighter’s even hit the cage.  Morales was accompanied by UFC fighters and training partners Sean Brady, Joe Pyfer, and Andre Petroski.  It was just eight seconds later that the fight was over.

Joe Pyfer, Sean Brady, Manny Morales, Andre Petroski, AOW 41
From left Joe Pyfer Sean Brady Manny Morales Andre Petroski

Complete AOW 41 results below:

Aaron Kennedy defeated Cole Cameron via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:16 – for Art of War Cage Fighting Bantamweight Title

Manny Morales defeated Skyler Mauller via KO – Round 1, 0:08 – for Art of War Middleweight Title

Liam O’Toole defeated Franny Trivelli via unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – for Art of War Featherweight Title

Isaiah Herring defeated Paul Somaru via submission (kneebar) – Round 1, 0:57 – Welterweight Bout

Rei Yonamine defeated Lee Meringo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Lightweight Bout

AJ Bernieri defeated Wing Ma via unanimous deicision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)- Welterweight Bout

Lucas Nina-Boesler defeated Nicholas Massaro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) – 175-lb. Catchweight Bout

Kayne Caplinger defeated Kyree Jones via KO – Round 1, 0:24 – Welterweight Bout

Abdullokh Norkulov defeated Jeorge Morgan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Bantamweight Bout

Kenny Jaccinor  defeated Gabriel Blackwell via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:51 – Welterweight Bout

Fidel Raposo defeated Christ Butterworth via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – 160-lb. Catchweight Bout

Arsen Kozaev defeated Skyler Smith via TKO – Round 2, 0:21 – Featherweight Bout

 

