PFL Atlantic City

2025 PFL World Tournament: Finals Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

PFL Atlantic City weigh-in results

By Eric Kowal 12 hours ago

ATLANTIC CITY — Following today’s official weigh-ins, the Finals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament begin tomorrow evening at Boardwalk Hall, with the Welterweights and Featherweights making their walk to the SmartCage. PFL Atlantic City, headlined by two Tournament Championship bouts, the event promises a thrilling night of premier MMA action for fans in New Jersey and around the globe.

Welterweights headline the card as the undefeated Thad Jean (10-0) stands across the SmartCage to face former Bellator Champion Logan Storley (18-3). The co-main event will see Featherweights go head-to-head as 2023 PFL Featherweight Champion Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) faces unbeaten 2021 PFL Featherweight Champion Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1) for World Tournament gold. Both Finals are scheduled for five, five-minute rounds, with the winners crowned as PFL Tournament Champions and earning their share of over $20 million in prize money.

Also on the Main Card, Algeria’s Asael Adjoudj (9-1) faces Frenchman Yves Landu (21-9) in a Featherweight Showcase Bout while undefeated American Jordan Newman (7-0) faces Egyptan Eslam Abdelbaset (16-3) in a Middleweight Showcase bout.

The Main Card will air live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. The card can be seen live in Europe and Canada on DAZN. The early card will begin at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT and will air on ESPN+, as well as DAZN.

Full weigh-in results are below.

 

2025 PFL World Tournament Finals – Atlantic City Main Card:

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.) 

Friday, August 1 – 9:00 pm ET

Welterweight Tournament Final Main Event: Thad Jean (169.6 lbs) vs. Logan Storley (170 lbs)

Featherweight Tournament Final Co-Main Event: Jesus Pinedo (144.4 lbs) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (144.2 lbs)

Featherweight Showcase Bout: Asaël Adjoudj (145.8 lbs) vs. Yves Landu (145.8 lbs)

Middleweight Showcase Bout: Jordan Newman (185.2 lbs) vs. Eslam Abdul Baset (186 lbs)

 

2025 PFL World Tournament Finals – Atlantic City Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.) 

Friday, August 1 – 6:30 pm ET

160-Pound Catchweight Showcase Bout: Jakub Kaszuba (159.4 lbs) vs. Sergio Cossio (160.4 lbs)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Husein Kadimagomaev (156 lbs) vs. Kyle Driscoll (155.8 lbs)

Featherweight Showcase Bout: Nathan Kelly (145.6 lbs) vs. Fred Dupras (145.6 lbs)

Welterweight Showcase Bout: Sarek Shields (170.4 lbs) vs. Nick Meck (171 lbs)

Featherweight Showcase Bout: Matt Turnbull (145.8 lbs) vs. Tom Pagliarulo (145 lbs)

