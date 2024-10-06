Alex Pereira beats Khalil Rountree down in stoppage win, defends title in UFC 307 main event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to us tonight, October 5, 2024, for UFC 307, going down live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira (12-2) and no. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr (13-6).

Pereira had gone a perfect 4-0 since moving up to 205 lbs following the loss of his title at 185 lbs, defeating former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (SD) in his divisional debut before winning it against Jiri Prochazka (TKO), and then defending it twice straight against former champions Jamahal Hill (KO) and Prochazka (KO) in their rematch.

Rountree on the other hand came into tonight’s main event on a five-fight win streak showcasing victories over the likes of Modestas Bukauskas (TKO), Karl Roberson (TKO), Dustin Jacoby (SD), Chris Daukaus (TKO), and Anthony Smith (TKO).

Continue reading to see how our UFC 307 main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree Jr via TKO (punches) at 4:32 of round four

Rountree opened up with heavy punch combinations throughout the opening five minutes, landing on some of his attempts though missing most. Pereira on the other hand looked to set up his punch counters and also his outside leg kicks and round kicks to the body and head.

Rountree’s success continued into round two; Pereira went for a head kick, missing and getting countered with a right hand that momentarily dropped him. He also ate a head kick toward the end of the round.

Pereira had a much better third round, really busting Rountree’s face up with nasty jabs, also following up with more good shots on occasion.

Pereira continued landing that stinging jab in the fourth, letting go on heavy combinations following that ultimately broke Rountree. That was well on its way to being a 10-8 if not 10-7 round had it not gotten stopped.

Click here to view finish.

Alex Pereira won the UFC light-heavyweight title 364 days following his claim of the UFC middleweight title, in November of last year, and he’s now defended it three times in 2024, all three via knockout. What an epic fight this was.

Brady Ordway See Full Bio I became a fan of combat sports when I was 12 years old. I was scrolling through the channels and landed upon Versus, where WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night. That's the first fight I ever saw, and I was immediately hooked. So eventually, I began covering the sport in the fourth quarter of 2018, and have since started writing about animals as well. If you'd like to see those pieces, be sure to check out learnaboutnature.com!