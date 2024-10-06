Dana White tells the PFL to “Go for it”

UFC President Dana White said something a lot of fight fans are thinking after UFC 307.

Leading up to the main card opening bout of the event between Ketlen Vieira and Kayla Harrison, the PFL put out a video on social media underlining Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco.

Even though Harrison holds two wins over Pacheco in their first two fights, the video only mentions the loss from their last fight.

It was not hard to see that the timing and message being sent in the video was to take a shot at the UFC while promoting their October 19 Super Fights pay-per-view. Since it was put out just before the UFC 307 main card began, Dana White was asked about it at the UFC post-fight press conference.

“I think when you’re losing as much money as they are go for it, [expletive] go for it,” White said of the video. “Throw the kitchen sink at it!”

White then brought up PFL Co-Founder Donn Davis’s comments he made to the New York Post about how the October 19 event will cost more than the UFC’s event at The Sphere, and said, “They’re not very bright.” He added that it’s all fair in the game of promoting events but said, “They’re drowning–drowning! They suck, they’re not good at what they do so I guess you would just keep trying anything you can to make something stick.”

White’s comments come after the PFL, who acquired the Bellator roster at the end of last year, canceled both the Bellator Chicago and Paris events in a matter of weeks ahead of their October 19 pay-per-view with no real reason given.

It makes you wonder, if the UFC is the number one organization in the sport, then who is number two?

“Competition is always a good thing. It forces us to do our best. A monopoly renders people complacent and satisfied with mediocrity.” — Nancy Pearcy, author

There are a lot of reasons competition is good for business, but it’s also good to be the king.

