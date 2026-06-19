Floyd Mayweather sued for alleged fraud after Tyson and Pacquiao fights

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing a new civil lawsuit from CSI Entertainment, which accuses the boxing star of breaching multi-million-dollar promotional agreements tied to high-profile exhibition bouts involving Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. TMZ was first to report the news.

According to court filings reported Thursday, CSI Entertainment claims it paid approximately $4.65 million in advance fees for exclusive promotional rights to organize two major events: an exhibition fight between Mayweather and Tyson, and a rematch bout with Pacquiao. The company alleges those agreements were later undermined when Mayweather pursued alternative arrangements without their involvement.

CSI says it initially paid $4.5 million to Mayweather’s management entity, Frist Apex Ventures, followed by an additional $150,000 shortly before Mayweather announced a separate exhibition fight with kickboxing veteran Mike Zambidis. The promoter argues that this competing deal violated exclusivity terms requiring Mayweather to first fulfill obligations tied to the Tyson matchup.

The lawsuit also alleges that Mayweather entered into separate promotional and streaming agreements for the Pacquiao rematch, including a reported arrangement involving another production partner and a planned distribution deal, which CSI says bypassed their contractual rights.

CSI is seeking to recover the advance payments and is also asking the court to block Mayweather’s scheduled June 27 exhibition fight against Zambidis in Athens, arguing that proceeding with the bout would further breach their agreement.

The filing adds to a growing list of legal disputes surrounding Mayweather’s recent exhibition boxing ventures, which have increasingly involved overlapping promotional claims, shifting opponents, and competing broadcast partnerships.

Mayweather has not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of Thursday evening.

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