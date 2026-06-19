Sat. Jun 20th, 2026
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues Edges Phetjeeja By Split Decision To Retain ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title

By Report 7 hours ago

June 19, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, electrified the Thai capital with another explosive card at the historic Lumpinee Stadium. Headlining The Inner Circle 19 was a battle for atomweight Muay Thai supremacy.

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title after an absolute war with divisional kickboxing queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom to score a thrilling split-decision victory.

While Phetjeeja utilized her aggressive boxing and heavy hands to dictate the pace in the early rounds, the Brazilian mom-champ found her rhythm in the third frame by answering with sharp elbows and even sharper knees to the midsection.

The fourth round evolved into an all-out battle as both athletes traded massive combinations in the center of the ring. Phetjeeja unloaded with her explosive boxing combinations, while Rodrigues proved her toughness.

The fifth round saw Rodrigues lean on her championship mettle to outwork Phetjeeja for the last three minutes in what was a true Fight of the Year contender. Ultimately, the Brazilian’s relentless forward pressure and crucial strikes in the final stanza were just enough to sway the judges and retain her divisional gold.

In the co-main event, Roman Kryklia claimed the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title by securing a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Samet Agdeve in their epic five-round rematch.

While the defending king started strong by utilizing his familiar calf kicks and early power hooks, Kryklia quickly found his rhythm and distance in the second stanza. The towering Ukrainian took control as the bout progressed, trapping Agdeve in the corner and unleashing blistering combinations that thoroughly tested the Turkish fighter’s iron chin.

Despite Agdeve’s incredible toughness and a wild, crowd-pleasing striking exchange in the final frame, Kryklia’s superior output and precision earned him the definitive victory on the judges’ scorecards.

The Inner Circle 19 Results

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues def. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom via split decision to retain the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship
Roman Kryklia def. Samet Agdeve via unanimous decision to become the new ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion
Rifdean Masdor def. Javad Mozafari via KO (body shot) at 1:34 of round one (Muay Thai – atomweight)
Olivia Bahsous def. Phontip Khlongtoeiyouthcenter via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:29 of round one (Muay Thai – 102 lbs)

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