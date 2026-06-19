Fri. Jun 19th, 2026
UFC Vegas 119

UFC Vegas 119 weigh-in results – Kape vs. Horiguchi 2

By Eric Kowal 2 hours ago

UFC Vegas 119 weigh-in results from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas take place today, June 19, at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). The event which will broadcast live on Paramount+ on Saturday is headlined by a rematch between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi. The two men fought each other previously under the RIZIN banner in Japan with Horiguchi winning by submission in 2017.

UFC Vegas 119 weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET)

Manel Kape () vs. Kyoji Horiguchi ()
Ion Cutelaba () vs. Navajo Stirling ()
Hyder Amil () vs. Christian Rodriguez ()
Melsik Baghdasaryan () vs. Murtazali Magomedov ()
Andre Fili () vs. Vinicius Oliveira ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET)

Kevin Borjas () vs. Andre Lima ()
Bia Mesquita () vs. Melissa Mullins ()
Allan Nascimento () vs. Mitch Raposo ()
Michael Aswell () vs. Gaston Bolanos ()
Karol Rosa () vs. Luana Santos ()
Levan Chokheli () vs. Leon Shahbazyan ()
Shane Collins () vs. Otari Tanzilovi ()

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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