Paulie Malignaggi and BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing partner with Ricky Hatton Foundation

Manchester, UK – In a gesture rooted in respect to their lasting friendship, Paulie Malignaggi and BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) have announced a meaningful partnership with the Ricky Hatton Foundation ahead of Malignaggi’s upcoming world title fight in Manchester. A proportion of ticket sales from the event will be donated directly to the foundation, supporting its ongoing work in mental health awareness, physical wellbeing, and community outreach.

The initiative is deeply personal. Malignaggi and Ricky Hatton shared one of boxing’s most memorable rivalries when they faced off in 2008, a bout that evolved into a genuine friendship spanning many years beyond the ring. Returning to Manchester, the city synonymous with Hatton’s legacy, Malignaggi was determined to honor that bond in a way that reflects both respect and purpose.

Paulie Malignaggi said: “When I think about coming back to Manchester, I think about Ricky – not just the fighter, but the man, and my friend. We shared the ring, but we also shared a mutual respect that grew into a friendship I’ve always valued. Supporting his foundation felt like the only right way to come back here and pay tribute to him and everything he stood for.”

The Ricky Hatton Foundation has become a vital force in the UK, offering support for individuals facing mental health challenges, promoting fitness as a tool for wellbeing, and working closely with communities to create positive change. The partnership ensures that the upcoming event contributes directly to those efforts, extending Hatton’s legacy far beyond boxing.

Paul Speak, former manager of Ricky Hatton, said: “Ricky always believed in giving back and using his platform to help others. The foundation continues that mission every day. What Paulie is doing here speaks volumes about the respect and friendship they shared. It’s a fitting tribute, and I know Ricky would have appreciated it enormously.”

David Tetreault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, said: “This was something Paulie brought to us, and of course we wanted to support it. From the beginning, it was clear this came from a genuine place. The Ricky Hatton Foundation does incredible work, and we’re proud to play a small part in supporting that through this event.”

Paulie Malignaggi will face Rolando Dy in a highly anticipated BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing World Title fight in Manchester at the AO Arena on Saturday 16th May 2026. The event will be broadcast live on talkSPORT in the UK and Ireland, and Vice TV and Telemundo in the US.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Ricky Hatton Foundation. Tickets are on sale now from www.bkbbareknuckle.com.