UFC makes history as the octagon lands in Serbia for the first time ever

UFC, in partnership with the MMA Federation of Serbia, today announced UFC’s debut event in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday, August 1 at The Belgrade Arena.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT BELGRADE promises an action-packed card of world-class matchups, showcasing elite fighters and unmissable live entertainment. Representing one of the most anticipated stops on UFC’s 2026 calendar, the event is set to deliver a truly marquee experience to fans in Serbia.

🗣️ Serbia, we’re on our way! The Octagon lands for the FIRST TIME in Belgrade on August 1! 🇷🇸 🎟️🔗 Register your interest today: https://t.co/3d2k0Fp5ZY pic.twitter.com/7iP9eHMI7N — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2026

Serbian athletes are making their mark in UFC. No. 13 ranked UFC welterweight Uros Medic boasts a 13-3 record, while Dusko Todorovic, who earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, brings a 13-6 record and a well-rounded game to the middleweight division. No.12 ranked Aleksandar Rakić, born in Vienna to a Serbian family, is a seasoned force in the light heavyweight division. Together, they represent the depth of Serbia’s world-class MMA skills on the global stage.

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, commented, “I have always wanted to bring UFC to every corner of the world. Serbia is our next stop. The passion of our European fans is incredible and I can’t wait to make our debut in Belgrade to deliver world-class fights. See you there!”

Luka Nikolic, President of the Serbian MMA Federation, hailed UFC’s arrival as a major leap forward, as he reflected on years of dedication: “MMA has become a prestigious and officially recognised sport in Serbia, with our athletes earning the respect they deserve. By bringing UFC to Belgrade, we want to show the world how firmly Serbia stands behind the MMA community. Our fans and fighters bring an energy that is truly unique, and through this partnership, we are ready to take the sport to new heights.”

UFC’s first event in Belgrade is part of TKO’s expanding network of partnerships with government and private stakeholders around the world who are eager to host UFC’s marquee live events, generating meaningful economic and cultural impact and delivering memorable experiences for fans. Today’s announcement further underscores the momentum behind this global strategy.

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