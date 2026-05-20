Brawl in the Ballpark – Minnesota Twins and All Elite Wrestling tag team for MLB’s first-ever post game event

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – For the first time ever, a Major League Baseball game and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are teaming up, as the Minnesota Twins and AEW today announced Brawl in the Ballpark — a high-octane postgame event on Friday, July 10 at Target Field. Brawl admission is free with a ticket to that night’s 7:10 p.m. CT Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels game (available at twins.com/tickets). Limited special ticket packages — including an exclusive Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat and VIP ringside access — are on sale now at twins.com/brawl.

Featuring stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH), Brawl in the Ballpark will begin shortly after the Twins-Angels game concludes and will last approximately 75 minutes. The Brawl will take place in a specially constructed wrestling ring located inside Target Field’s Gate 34 area.

“We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10,” said Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore. “This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark.”

“We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark on Friday, July 10 at Target Field,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans.”

Ticket Information: AEW Brawl in the Ballpark

July 10 will also feature the Twins’ pregame Happy Hour with $2 beers, hot dogs and snacks available from 5:00 to 7:10 p.m. CT. Here’s how fans can get access to the Twins vs. Angels game and the AEW Brawl in the Ballpark:

• Game Ticket: Any ticket to the July 10 Twins-Angels game includes free admission to Brawl in the Ballpark. Purchase now at twins.com/tickets.

• Brawl in the Ballpark Theme Night Package: Includes game ticket plus exclusive, co-branded Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat. Limited availability at twins.com/brawl.

• Brawl in the Ballpark VIP Package: Includes game ticket, Lucha mask hat and VIP, ringside access. Limited availability at twins.com/brawl.

• Brawl in the Ballpark Truly on Deck Package: Includes a reserved seat at the Truly On Deck outdoor patio for both the game and the Brawl — with a great aerial view of the ring — plus the Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat AND $30 in loaded food and beverage value. Available while supplies last at twins.com/brawl.