Takeru Segawa Claims Interim Gold With Dramatic TKO Victory Over Rodtang Jitmuangnon In Farewell Match

April 29, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to Tokyo’s historic Ariake Arena to deliver the biggest combat sports spectacle of the year. ONE SAMURAI 1 featured four World Title bouts and a blockbuster lineup that showcased the absolute pinnacle of martial arts.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa

ONE Interim Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

In the main event, Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa claimed the ONE Interim Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship by securing a dramatic fifth-round TKO over Thai megastar Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon in their highly anticipated rematch.

Rodtang controlled the opening frame with sharp, calculating left hooks, but “Natural Born Krusher” Takeru completely flipped the script in the second stanza by scoring a pair of massive knockdowns that nearly finished the fight. “The Iron Man” showcased his trademark resilience by storming back with heavy combinations in the middle rounds, forcing Takeru to absorb immense punishment with a smile on his face.

In a cinematic final round, the Japanese icon definitively closed the show by dropping Rodtang two more times with thunderous combinations, forcing the four-knockdown rule stoppage at the 2:22 mark. After the fight, Takeru delivered an emotional retirement speech to Japanese fans in attendance.

(C) Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Avazbek Kholmirzaev

ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship

In the co-main event, Avazbek “Ninzya” Kholmirzaev captured the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title with a shocking second-round knockout of Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu.

Wakamatsu attempted to dictate the fight early with powerful striking, but Kholmirzaev effectively neutralized the Japanese star using dominant clinch work and perfectly timed judo throws to secure top mount. The second stanza saw the defending champion furiously push the pace again, only for Kholmirzaev to drag the exhausting battle right back to the canvas. In the dying moments of the round, the Uzbek phenom uncorked a devastating spinning back elbow directly to the temple, instantly turning out the lights on Wakamatsu to claim divisional gold.

(C) Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Songchainoi Kiatsongrit

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship

Reigning ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka Yoshinari retained his World Title with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over a relentless Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, extending his historic winning streak to 41.

The Japanese superstar showcased his trademark speed and precision early on, utilizing his elusiveness to frustrate his aggressive Thai challenger. However, Songchainoi pushed forward like a tank throughout the duration of the bout, successfully testing Nadaka for the very first time in ONE Championship and inflicting visible damage. Both men emptied their gas tanks in the grueling five-round war, but Nadaka’s slick movement allowed him to continuously evade danger and secure his victory on the judges’ scorecards.

(C) Jonathan Haggerty vs. Yuki Yoza

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship

Jonathan “The General” Haggerty successfully defended his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title with a masterful unanimous decision victory over Yuki Yoza.

The British superstar dictated the early pace with slick combinations and punishing knees to the midsection, while Yoza attempted to mount an offense with his signature calf kicks. Although the Japanese star found brief moments of success and occasionally hurt the champion in spurts, he ultimately struggled to offer any new looks as the bout progressed. Haggerty’s elusive footwork proved to be too complex a puzzle to solve, as “The General” took home the win on the judges’ scorecards.

ONE SAMURAI 1 Results

Takeru Segawa def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon via TKO (four knockdowns in a fight) at 2:22 of round five to claim the ONE Interim Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Avazbek Kholmirzaev def. Yuya Wakamatsu via KO (spinning back elbow) at 4:53 of round two to become the new ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion

Nadaka def. Songchainoi Kiatsongrit via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship – 0 KD

Jonathan Haggerty def. Yuki Yoza via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship

Marat Grigorian def. Kaito via KO (right hand) at 1:51 of round one (kickboxing – featherweight)

Chihiro Sawada def. Ayaka Miura via submission (armbar) at 4:33 of round one (MMA – atomweight)

Hiroki Akimoto def. Taimu Hisai via split decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Hiromi Wajima def. Ricardo Bravo via unanimous decision (kickboxing – featherweight)

Itsuki Hirata def. Ritu Phogat via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of round three (MMA – atomweight)

Tatsumitsu Wada def. Seiichiro Ito via split decision (MMA – flyweight)

Keito Yamakita def. Ryohei Kurosawa via submission (armbar) at 1:31 of round two (MMA – strawweight)

Shimon Yoshinari def. Johan Ghazali via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Toki Tamaru def. Toma Kuroda via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)

Taiki Naito def. Hyu via unanimous decision (kickboxing – flyweight)

Kanata Nagai def. Atsubo Kambe via unanimous decision (MMA – bantamweight)