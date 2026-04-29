Paddy Pimblett on Justin Gaethje loss: “I think it was a little bit of my ego got in the way”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett recently reflected on his first loss with promotion, a January 2026 unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett said, “”I think it was a little bit of my ego got in the way. I wanted to knock him out. I wanted to show everyone I can strike. I wanted a war.

“When you’re trying to take him down in the fifth round after he bludgeoned you at the end of the second, it’s quite hard.

“Back to fight IQ. Back to the gameplan and not just swinging recklessly.”

The 31-year-old fighter from Liverpool, England is rumored to meet Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329 in July, but the bout has not yet been confirmed by the UFC.

Pimblett won seven consecutive fights with the UFC before running into “the Hightlight” Gaethje. His professional mixed martial arts record now sits at 23-4.

Pimblett says he is eager to have a rematch with Gaethje in future.

“I’ve got to show everyone why I deserved to get that title shot, show everyone that I’m going to be getting another one in the near future,” Pimblett said.

“I hope [Justin] beats Ilia so I can fight him again.

“That’s all I’m hoping for. He’s got a big ask, beating Ilia Topuria.”

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.